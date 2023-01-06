Cascadia Air Has Vanished from the Runway

Chilliwack – What happened to Cascadia Air and flights in and out of Chilliwack?

In July 2022, FVN reported that: The BC airline, which has operated out of the airport since last year (2021), offers the first scheduled air service from Chilliwack in more than a decade.It includes daily flights to Abbotsford, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Campbell River, Tofino, Penticton, and at the end of the month, launching the route into Vernon – connecting communities across the province at a low-cost fare. Cascadia Airways currently offers seven flights per day out of Chilliwack, with each aircraft seating up to six passengers.

The resurgence was in response to the need of Chilliwack Airport to have flights as it became a air hub during the November 2021 Floods.

Fraser Valley Current is reporting that the company has gone AWOL.

FVn tried to contact the airline and the phone line “does not receive messages” and the social media is sluggish when you try to log on. The website does not show any arrivals or departures on their schedule for any destination, whether it was Vancouver (South terminal) Pitt Meadows, Vernon or Chilliwack.

There are published reports on social media that frustrated customers are trying to get a refund.

As of January 2023, there are no scheduled commercial flights in and out of YCW Chilliwack Airport.

More on this story as it develops.