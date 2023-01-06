Almost $11K of MDMA, Cocaine and Meth/Fentanyl Seized at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford – According to their January 4 media release, Correctional Service Canada says correctional officers at Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal institution, intercepted an inmate who was attempting to bring contraband into the institution.

This seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers, detector dog team, and security intelligence officers. The contraband seized included MDMA, cocaine and methamphetamines/fentanyl. The total institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $10,900.

This on the heels of an “extraordinary search” at Mountain Institution in Kent and a CBC report that a pigeon “with a backpack” was flying drugs into Pacific Institution in Abbotsford.