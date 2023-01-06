abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 5, 2023 – BC’s first baby of 2023 born in Abbotsford, Abbotsford’s newspaper turned 100, PSA: Bradley Gionet, Chiliwack & Area Emergency Host Families (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 5, 2023 – BC’s first baby of 2023 born in Abbotsford, Abbotsford’s newspaper turned 100, PSA: Bradley Gionet, Chiliwack & Area Emergency Host Families.
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:
• A new year! Council kicks off session January 16.
• BC’s first baby of 2023 born in Abbotsford!
• Abbotsford’s newspaper turned 100!
AND
• Abbotsford Secondary prepares for Snowball Basketball Classic
PLUS…
PSA: Bradley Gionet, Chiliwack & Area Emergency Host Families
News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: Cari Moore
abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™