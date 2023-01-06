Abbotsford, BC – Lace up your sneakers and get moving with Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) on February 26, for the 6th annual Step Up 4 Cardiac

Health presented by Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service.



“Time to challenge yourself, co-workers, friends and family to see who can do the most stairs and win the coveted trophy for bragging rights” says Leslie Gmur, Fund Development Coordinator, FVHCF “ Each lap has approximately 751 stairs with our 2022 winner, Quin, completing 17 laps totally about 12,767 stairs! We challenge you to beat that!”

Funds raised from Step Up 4 Cardiac Health will help purchase needed equipment for the Cardiac Department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

To register, donate or request a sponsorship package, please visit www. www.fvhcf.ca/events or call 1-877-661-0314

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.