2023 Chilliwack Mustangs Minor Lacrosse “Try Before You Buy” Training Session – January 28 & 29

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Mustangs Minor Lacrosse is having another “Try Before You Buy” Training Session.

Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse will be offering two no charge training sessions for children ages 5-16 years who would like to try lacrosse for the first time.

This is similar to what the Mustangs did in January of 2022.

Players require a helmet with face cage, hockey gloves, a lacrosse stick and running shoes. The Mustangs have a limited number of helmets and gloves for loan. First come, first serve.

Register for a Try Before You Buy Session

January 28-29

Landing Sport Centre

45530 Spadina Avenue

These sessions are limited to new players only. The Mustangs will be holding additional no charge drop in sessions in February for players of all levels. Please click here to pre-register to attend a Try Before You Buy session. New players may attend one or both session on this weekend.

For more information, please email info@chilliwacklacrosse.com