Harrison Festival Presents Award Winning Blues and Folk – Suzie Vinnick & Lloyd Spiegal – Saturday January 28 (VIDEO)

Harrison – Harrison Festival presents Suzie Vinnick & Lloyd Spiegal at Harrison Memorial Hall – Saturday January 28.

About Suzie:

A Saskatoon native transplanted to the Niagara Region of Ontario, Suzie Vinnick is the proud owner of a gorgeous voice, prodigious guitar and bass chops, and an engagingly candid performance style.

Her career has seen triumph after triumph. Among her most recent successes: being awarded the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival 2019 Special Recognition Award and being nominated for a 2018 Canadian Folk Music Award for Producer of the Year with her co-producer, Mark Lalama. Suzie achieved finalist status in the Solo/Duo Category at the 2013 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN; received the 2012 CBC Saturday Night Blues Great Canadian Blues Award and the 2012 SiriusXM Canada Blues Artist of the Year. Suzie has won 10 Maple Blues Awards, 1 Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Vocalist of the Year and is a 3X Juno Nominee.

Suzie has toured nationally with Downchild, Stuart McLean’s The Vinyl Café, the John McDermott Band and she has performed for Canadian Peacekeepers in Bosnia and the Persian Gulf. She was also the voice of Tim Horton’s for 5 years.

About Lloyd:

Spiegel is a trailblazer in his field and one of his country’s most recognized guitarists, recently being named in Australian Guitar Magazine’s list of the 50 greatest Australian guitarists of all time. “A guitarist almost without peer, Spiegel deconstructs how the blues guitar is supposed to operate, makes sweet love to it, then kicks it out the back door.” – Australian Guitar Player Magazine.

A touring artist since age 11, ten albums to his name, and one of the most unique stories and performances in music have allowed this eleven time Australian Blues Award winner to squeeze more into his 40 years than many do in a lifetime. As a determined young musician, after recording his first album, Spiegel found his way from Australia to America. “I was a 16 year old child on the south side of Chicago with a guitar on my back, figuring out how to get into these blues clubs I had often read about.”

Since then, Spiegel has toured the globe with frequent visits to Europe, New Zealand and the United States where he has performed at major festivals, theatres, and iconic Juke Joints as well as supporting the likes of Ray Charles, Bob Dylan and Etta James on tour. He has sat with the founding fathers of modern blues from Brownie McGhee to Luther Allison and more recently, found great success in Japan, performing sold out concerts at Tokyo Disneyland.

The show will begin at 7:30 pm but doors will open at 6:30 pm to avoid any lineups. A bar and concession will be available. The show will be two 45 min sets with a short intermission.