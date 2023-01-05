Feenan Joins Chiefs Blue Line

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have aquired 2004-born defenceman Ben Feenan.

The Surrey, BC product was in his second season with the WHL Tri-City Americans before joining the Chiefs, suiting up for 73 regular season games. Prior to his time in Tri-City, Feenan spent time at the Yale Hockey Academy.

“We are really happy to add Ben to our defense. He is a player who has a lot of experience at the major junior level with a great program, and his steady presence will be a great addition to our group during the back half of the season,” said Associate Coach and Assistant General Manager Brad Rihela.