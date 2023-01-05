Community Partners Help Plant Over 13,000 Trees in Chilliwack – Chilliwack Creek, Bell Slough, Nevin Creek, and Dunville Creek

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack recently matched a $6,751 donation from Coast Mountain Trail Running to plant 13,502 Western Red Cedar trees along Chilliwack’s streamside areas. The majority of trees were planted along Chilliwack Creek, while others were planted at Bell Slough, Nevin Creek, and Dunville Creek.

The improved habitat along Chilliwack Creek will benefit the Salish Sucker, Western Painted Turtles, Chum and Coho salmon, river otters, and other wildlife. Restoration efforts in this area have previously been supported by other organizations and community partners. Earlier in 2022, BioCentral and Cultus Lake Park Board donated stumps and logs for this area to increase the natural complexity of the habitat, and Squiala Elementary School and classes from School District #33 have joined City staff to assist with additional tree planting in the past.

Trees planted along the water’s edge help shade streams to keep them cool, protect fish from predators, provide bank stability, and provide “insect drop” to help feed fish. The City used a professional tree planting company to plant the seedlings, coordinated and assisted by the City’s Environmental Services staff.

To learn more about the City’s tree planting efforts, visit chilliwack.com/UrbanForests.