AbbyPD Recruiting – Have You Thought A Career With Abbotsford Police? – Info Session Tuesday January 10

Abbotsford – If you are interested in a career with the Abbotsford Police Department, this is an information opportunity.



The AbbyPD Recruiting Section will be hosting an information session for anyone interested in applying to the Abbotsford Police Department as a Police Officer or Operational Support Officer.

This is Tuesday January 10 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

During the session, you will learn about aspects of a policing career and valuable tips to make yourself the most competitive candidate possible.

They will walk you through the entire application process and explain what is required at each step.



For more information & to sign up, please click the link.