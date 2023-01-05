A Persian Musical Journey at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Farhad Khosravi & Daniel Stadnicki with Ghazaleh Nozamani – Thursday January 26 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Resonating tones of the santur weave naturally with the earthy sounds of percussion creating a seamless musical journey!

Farhad and Daniel have been collaborating as a duo and in a string ensemble since 2017 starting with Farhad’s debut album titled “Sleeping in Sorrow”. Their second collaborative album, Mosàfer, was released in August 2020 to critical acclaim. Although coming from very different cultural backgrounds, the long resonating tones of Farhad Khosravi’s santur weave naturally with the earthy sounds of Daniel Stadnicki’s percussion, creating a seamless musical journey.

Farhad and Daniel have performed in multiple venues and festivals in Edmonton including Royal Alberta Museum, Winspear Centre, Alberta Culture Days, Mile Zero Dance, and the Yardbird Suite.

Special pre-show speaker!

Join special guest, Yarrow’s Ghazaleh Nozamani at 6:30 pm as she shares her journey from Iran to Canada, and culture, including facts, sorrows, solutions, and hope for the Iranian community. She is now very active in local and regional politics.