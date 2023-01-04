Lockdown and “Exceptional Search” at Mountain Institution

Agassiz – (Correctional Service Canada) – On Monday January 2, a lockdown was put in place at Mountain Institution, the medium security federal institution next to Kent Institution , to enable staff members to conduct an “exceptional search”.

The exceptional search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.

Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Correctional Service Canada as per custom, did not provide any other details on the reason.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.