Fraser Health Issues Overdose Drug Alert for Coquitlam, Reports of Similar Drugs in Valley

Coquitlam/Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has issued an overdose drug alert for Coquitlam. High levels of carfentanil have been found in white chunky samples circulating in Coquitlam.

Friends, family and community members using opioids may face increased risk of overdose from both injection and inhalation.

If your sample matches this description, consider having your drugs checked at the following locations https://www.fraserhealth.ca/drugchecking

FVN has also learned that there is a substance in the Valley called “grey fentanyl”. It also has the nickname “death”. The reason is that instead of one or two shots of naloxzone to revive a person, this substance may take three or four doses to revive. FVN asked Fraser Health to comment and have yet to receive a response.

FVN has heard from Vancouver and Fraser Valley Overdose Prevention Societies and emergency response workers that this substance is in the valley.

From Fraser Health:

Key messages for people who use substances:

Use less than you normally would

Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount

Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you

Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

Know the signs of overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)

Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)

Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)

Get naloxone from these locations: https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder

Key messages for organizations:

Discuss overdose prevention strategies with clients, as appropriate

Review the organization’s overdose response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks

Frequently check areas where overdoses might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces

Ensure staff know how to respond to an overdose, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone

Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)

Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose

For more information and videos:

http://towardtheheart.com/naloxone/



Please let us know through overdose@fraserhealth.ca if you receive any information about what people might be taking (colour, smell, consistency, packaging). We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.