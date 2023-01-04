Cultus Lake Park Christmas Trees Curbside Pickup – Monday, January 9

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park Public Works will be picking up Christmas trees by curbside on Monday, January 9.
Trees that over 9ft. tall and/or are decorated will not be collected.
Please place your tree in the alleyways by 8AM.
Should you have any questions, please contact the Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.
CMO Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra Auditions – Rehearsals Start January 11
Chilliwack – Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra (CMO) is holding auditions. Please refer to Join the Orchestra on the website: www.chilliwackmetropolitan.com/Join the Orchestra. The CMO are in