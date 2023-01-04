Cultus Lake Park Christmas Trees Curbside Pickup – Monday, January 9

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park Public Works will be picking up Christmas trees by curbside on Monday, January 9.



Trees that over 9ft. tall and/or are decorated will not be collected.



Please place your tree in the alleyways by 8AM.



Should you have any questions, please contact the Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

Christmas Trees Cultus Pick Up 2023