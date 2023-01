Chilliwack – Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra (CMO) is holding auditions.

Please refer to Join the Orchestra on the website: www.chilliwackmetropolitan.com/Join the Orchestra.

The CMO are in need of new members in strings, bassoon, trumpet, percussion and trombone.

Rehearsals start Wednesday, January 11th.

Founded in 2008, the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra is a community, non-profit symphonic orchestra.