Chilliwack Players Guild – Mystery at Pimlico, A Radio Play – One Day Only (Two Shows) Saturday January 14

Chilliwack – It is not too late to get your tickets for The Chilliwack Players Guild January Radio Play.

Originally broadcast live on Thursday May 8th 1952 at the BBC Midland Home Service, this ‘true crime’ play was based on the famous Pimlico Poisoning death in 1886 of Thomas Edwin Bartlett, possibly at the hands of his wife Adelaide.

Adelaide Blanche de la Tremoille (played by famous English actress Mary Wimbush) was born in 1855 France, and was encouraged by her husband Edwin to openly engage in romantic acts with Wesleyan Reverend George Dyson, who was also charged with Adelaide in the poisoning death of Edwin, by providing larger quantities of liquid chloroform, than had been proscribed by Dr. Leach for an on-going illness.

At trial, Adelaide was defended by Sir Edward Clarke (originally played by well known English actor Geoffrey Lewis). The play gives background to the mystery and proceeds to the trial itself.

Please Note: Performances will take place on one day only: Saturday, January 14, ad 1:00 and 3:00.

Tickets available on line at https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/tickets or call 604-391-SHOW (7469).