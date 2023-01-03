Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch Off Season Training Registration 2023

Chilliwack – You can now register for for the 2023 season with the Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch Association.

CMFA Off Season Training now up and running.

U13 (2010/2011) and up every Thursday nights from 7 pm – 9 pm at the Sports Landing Centre. U7-U11 will be added after January.

The current period is January to March.

This is 10 weeks in duration.

Head to registration on the website or click link below:

http://chilliwackminorfp.rampregistrations.com/

For 2023 Season select option “Participant”

For Winter Clinics select option “Clinic Registration”