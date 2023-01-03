Bozzini’s BC Cancer Fundraiser Concert – Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life – Tuesday January 24 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Bozzini’s restaurant presents a BC Cancer Fundraiser Concert – Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life – Tuesday January 24.

Yes you heard that right.

What could be a better way to kick off 2023 but with a worldwide hit Fringe show!!

Tomatoes Tried to Kill me But Banjos Saved My Life Is a testimony of overcoming obstacles, pursuing passions, and the healing power of music has delighted international audiences. This heartfelt passion project began as an idea after a devastating life event caused Keith Alessi to think differently about his future.

A joke tellin’, banjo playin’, heart healin’ experience!”

“Fresh off a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, this award winning, inspirational true story comes to Bozzini’s Restaurant for an evening. It was selected as one of 18 “Best of” shows worldwide to participate in the Fringe Encore Series, Off Broadway, in New York where it sold out its run.

Tomatoes Tried to Kill me But Banjos Saved My Life

Tuesday Jan 24

Doors 6:00 Show 8:00 (90 mins w short intermission)

Tickets $ 30 (proceeds BC Cancer Foundation) at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone.