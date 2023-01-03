Skip to content

BC Parks Camping Reservations for Select Parks Start Tuesday January 3

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Camping reservations for some BC Parks open on Tuesday January 3.

Check bcparks.ca/operating-dates to see when the park you want to book is open for reservations.

BC Parks heard the majority of campers prefer a four-month rolling window, so the four-month booking window is now re-instated. For example, book on January 3 to book a May 3 arrival; January 19 to book a May 19 arrival; February 1 to book a June 1 arrival, and so on.

The BC Parks call centre is available for your questions, information and making reservations. 1 800 689-9025 (Canada/US toll free), 1 519 858-6161 (International), 7am–7pm PT daily except December 25 and January 1.

Visit here for updates: bcparks.ca/reserve/

BC Parks/Discover Camping/2020

