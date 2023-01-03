Abbotsford Secondary Once Again Hosting Snowball Classic Basketball Tournament January 12 to 14

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Secondary school is once again hosting their Snowball Classic Basketball Tournament from January 12 to 14.

British Columbia’s oldest basketball tournament is back this year featuring 8 teams from across the Province. They are the host Abbotsfor Panthers, Semiahmoo Ravens, Vancouver’s St. George’s Saints, Kelowna Owls, Burnaby South Rebels, Brentwood College, the Yale Lions and the Bateman Timberwolves.

This is the 61st edition of the tourney. The 2021 and 2022 tournaments were cancelled due to the pandemic so everyone is ready to hit the hardwood.

