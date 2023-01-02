Skip to content

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue 2022 Recap Ended with Greenpoint Tragedy on New Years Eve

Kent/Harrison – From Kent Harrison Search and Rescue:

KHSAR rounded off 2022 with call number 58, responding to reports of a vehicle in the water at Greenpoint.

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue offer their condolences to Family and Friends.

2022 was a much quieter year than 2021 for incident responses, with an all-time high in 2021 of 78 calls. In spite of the lower call volume, more volunteer hours were expended in 2022 (7,112) due to post-covid technical SAR training being available.

Of the 7,112 volunteer hours, 2,210 were spent on incident responses, 3,514 on training and 1,388 on maintenance and administration.

A successful recruitment drive in late 2021 garnered six new members. They spent most of 2022 completing the GSAR course and several other internal training

requirements. There is currently a call out for additional new members.

Anyone interested should complete the application form ASAP that can be found on the web site, along with a full review of 2022 at www.khsar.ca

Kent/Harrison SAR Search and Rescue- December 31, 2022/Facebook

