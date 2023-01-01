Minor Afternoon Changes to BC Transit School Trips in Mission

Mission – BC Transit and the City of Mission are advising transit customers of a minor change to the timing of certain routes, effective January 1, 2023.

In an effort to better align with school bell times at Heritage Middle School and Mission Secondary school, the 2:40 p.m. route 34 East Side trip will now leave the Mission Exchange five minutes later, impacting the inbound trip from Dewdney Trunk as well. In order to keep connections, minor adjustments will also be made to trips on the following routes:

Route 31 Valley Connector

Route 32 West Heights

Route 33 Cedar Valley



These changes will also improve connections to TransLink route 701 Coquitlam Central Station/Haney Place/Maple Ridge East/Mission City Station.

Please visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley for full details, schedules and maps.