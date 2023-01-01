Skip to content

UPDATE – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Dept's Brand New 2022 Spartan Metro Star Pumper Truck – Public Push-In Ceremony – NEW DATE – Friday January 6

Harrison – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department’s Brand New 2022 Spartan Metro Star Pumper Truck Push-In Ceremony is Friday January 6.

It was scheduled for December 19, however we were in the grip of the snow and deep freeze..

Mayor and Council and the HHS Fire Chief are inviting the community to attend a traditional Push-In Ceremony.

Friday January 6 at 4:30PM in front of the HHS Fire Hall (555 Hot Springs Rd)

FYI – Push-In Ceremony’s are a tradition dating back to the late 1800’s when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment. Upon returning to the station after a fire call, the horses could not easily back the equipment into the station. The firefighters would work as a team to push the engine into the bay by hand. ✨

Come down and help welcome her into the community.

Village of Harrison Hot Springs/HHS Fire/Dec 2022

