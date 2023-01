Cultus Lake – The New Year’s Day tradition continued. Tom Moul with the Cultus Sailing Club along with Jono Willcocks of the Dragon Boat Club posted pictures to social media.

Willcocks told FVN: We had more than 50 people show for it on this glorious day, Happy New Year!

Tom Moul with the Cultus Sailing Club, Jan 1/2023

Cultus Paddling Club Dec 31/2022 – Jono Willcocks