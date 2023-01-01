9AM New Years Day UPDATE – SAR, RCMP Search for Vehicle That Went Into Harrison Lake Off Green Point Boat Launch (Rockwell Drive)

Harrison (with files from John Allen/Global) – Lunch time sirens on New Year’s Eve day were racing through Harrison to the Green Point Boast Launch off Rockewell Drive.

This after reports of a vehicle that went into the water.

Local politician John Allen has a 12 ton excavator and posted a picture around 1PM. From Facebook: RT John Allen – Harrison Hot Springs News & Views – Greenpoint Incident. Pickup truck in the lake. Police, fire , ambulance and SAR in attendance. Searching for it. I’m standing by in case they need a pull from 12 ton excavator.

Later Allen posted to Facebook: John Allen Update. Global News at six says the RCMP dive team made it to Greenpoint before dark , Sadly, they seem to report that the vehicle was /is occupied. SAR has located the vehicle and marked it with a buoy. SAR only does snorkeling and cannot attach a line if it’s more that a few feet deep, maybe ten. The lake drops off quickly at Greenpoint so I expect it’s in at least 30-40 ft of water. The scene then becomes the RCMP’s . They will usually call in a dive team , in case there’s someone in it. That can take a while, maybe a day, to organize this and a wrecker with a long winch line. .

December 31/2022- Facebook/John Allen – Harrison Hot Springs News & Views

Helicopter now dispatched to developing situation near Harrison. Vehicle into the water – no one emerged, dive team sent in. https://t.co/pM1lT5n7n1 — Bruce Claggett (@BruceClaggett) December 31, 2022

More to come.