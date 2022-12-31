4PM UPDATE – SAR, RCMP Continue Search for Vehicle Going Into Harrison Lake Off Green Point Boat Launch (Rockwell Drive)

Harrison – Lunch time sirens racing through Harrison to the Green Point Boast Launch off Rockewell Drive.

This after reports of a vehicle that went into the water.

As of 4PM, SAR Search and Rescue with the RCMP dive team were still looking for the vehicle.

Local politician John Allen has a 12 ton excavator and posted a picture around 1PM. From Facebook: RT John Allen – Harrison Hot Springs News & Views – Greenpoint Incident. Pickup truck in the lake. Police, fire , ambulance and SAR in attendance. Searching for it. I’m standing by in case they need a pull from 12 ton excavator.

December 31/2022- Facebook/John Allen – Harrison Hot Springs News & Views

Helicopter now dispatched to developing situation near Harrison. Vehicle into the water – no one emerged, dive team sent in. https://t.co/pM1lT5n7n1 — Bruce Claggett (@BruceClaggett) December 31, 2022

More to come.