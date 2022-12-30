abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 29, 2022. Rising waters on the Fraser, After the freeze comes the pothole repairs, Deep freeze caused major problems with Mission Library (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 29, 2022. Rising waters on the Fraser, After the freeze comes the pothole repairs, Deep freeze caused major problems with Mission Library.
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:
• Rising waters on the Fraser.
• After the freeze comes the pothole repairs.
• Deep freeze caused major problems with Mission Library
AND
• Abby Pilots & Mission CIty Outlaws update!
News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: Cari Moore
abbyTV: Happy New Year Abbotsford!