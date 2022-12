Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department are trying to locate Wilson Carpio Valensuela.

He was last seen on December 25th at midnight wearing a grey hoodie, black pants w/white stripe, tan work boots, and a bright blue back pack.

Abbotsford Police Department are asking anyone with information to please contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

2022 AbbyPD Wilson CARPIO VALENSUELA