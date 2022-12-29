Honouring Salmon, Cedar and Water Ceremony- January 1, 2023 – Great Blue Heron Reserve

Chilliwack – (Eddie Gardner) – A call out has been made to send gratitude, love and respect to Salmon, Cedar and Water at the annual ceremony at the Vedder River.

Below is a logo for the event created by Bon Grayham who does spectacular logos for many organizations. Visit her website: BWYSE.ca.

The event starts at 9:30AM and the schedule is as follows:

S’íwes te Teméxw – Teachings of the Earth

Annual Ceremony Honouring Salmon, Cedar and Water

Sunday, January 1, 2023, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm

Where: Blue Heron Nature Reserve – 5200 Sumas Prairie Road

9:30 am Meet at the Blue Heron Interpretive Centre

Welcome Song and Greetings by Gracie Kelly/Camille Corey; Eddie Gardner – Opening Remarks

10:00 am Walk to the Vedder River – just past the Railroad Bridge

10:20 am Songs/prayers/burning prayer ties in the sacred fire; Cedar Offerings to the River – Prayer Songs for the waters of life and Sacred Salmon

11:30 am Walk back to the Blue Heron Nature Reserve

11:50 am Salmon and Tobacco Offerings to the Cedar Sapling

12:15PM Share some hot drinks and snacks at Interpretive Centre

12:40PM Closing remarks/acknowledgements/Group Photo

12:45PM Closing Song

1 pm Annual Nature Walk around the Blue Heron Reserve

This is a wonderful way to renew our commitments to walk softly on Mother Earth, to lift our spirits and to reconnect with what truly sustains life, and to resolve to do our part to help curb climate change for the wellbeing for the generations to come.

OCM. All are welcome!

Eddie Gardner Dec 2022