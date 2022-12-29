Cougar Spotting at Island 22, Lindell Beach

Island 22 – Fraser Valley Regional District received reports of a cougar encounter at the Island 22 dog park on Wednesday morning.

Bobcat sightings are common however this is a little more serious.

Please use caution in the area and report all wildlife encounters to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or online at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/

And a Cougar was spotted at Lindell Beach/Cultus Lake.

From Cultus Lake Residents – Susan Shepherd

Please note that there is a cougar who has been very brazen out at Lindell Beach area. It is not afraid of you and has killed one dog a few weeks ago and another source says it has attacked another. It HAS approached a full grown adult just after dusk twice while in their backyard. Please be very cautious walking in the woods and empty campgrounds here. Also please report all sightings or encounters with the conservation office at: 1-877-952-7277