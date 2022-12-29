Skip to content

Chilliwack Basketball Club Spring Programs

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack basketball Club have released their spring 2023 basketball camp schedule.

Website information is here.

Chilliwack Basketball Club is a Boys and Girls Club team program run by a Former Provincial team Head Coach.

