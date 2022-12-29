UPDATE WITH VIDEO – Annual Military Exercise, Operation at Cultus Lake – Exercise Paladin Response – December 26 to 31

Cultus Lake – It’s the annual militry invasion of Cultus Lake.

Don’t be alarmed, this has been going on for years and dates back to the now decommissioned CFB Chilliwack.

The Department of National Defence will move more than 250 Reserve soldiers from across Canada join 39 Combat Engineer Regiment, based in Chilliwack to conduct Exercise PALADIN RESPONSE

The exercise is from December 26 to 31 with a media and guest invite for December 28.

This exercise will provide primarily part-time soldiers the opportunity to practice bridge and raft design, planning and construction. The exercise is supported by the Royal Canadian Navy and non-engineer trades, including medical, signals, and logistics personnel. Importantly, junior leaders are developed with responsible roles during the exercise, such as bridge commander.

A primary role of the Royal Canadian Engineers (Combat Engineers) is to provide the Army with mobility support, which includes the physical construction of fixed and floating bridges.

Reserve Force Combat Engineers have a particular focus on supporting domestic operations, such as response to natural disasters, where they may be asked to provide assistance to provincial and territorial authorities under Operation LENTUS, which has occurred regularly in recent years.

So if you see military transport vehicles rumbling through Chilliwack, Sardis and Cultus, don’t be alarmed!

Video and 2022 Pictures Courtesy Taryn Dixon:

2022 Taryn Dixon Canadian Army Cultus Paladin Response

Canadian Army Cultus Paladin Response 2014