Cultus Lake Polar Bear Plunge 2023, New Years Day at Main Beach – Cultus Lake

Cultus Like – The Cultus Lake Polar Bear Plunge 2023 is a go for Main Beach, January 1st at 2PM.

Obviously the pandemic put the crimp on plans over the past couple of years.

Facebook information is here.

2020 Cultus Lake Snow

