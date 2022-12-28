Cultus Lake Polar Bear Plunge 2023, New Years Day at Main Beach – Cultus Lake

Cultus Like – The Cultus Lake Polar Bear Plunge 2023 is a go for Main Beach, January 1st at 2PM.
Obviously the pandemic put the crimp on plans over the past couple of years.
Cultus Like – The Cultus Lake Polar Bear Plunge 2023 is a go for Main Beach, January 1st at 2PM.
Obviously the pandemic put the crimp on plans over the past couple of years.
Cultus Like – The Cultus Lake Polar Bear Plunge 2023 is a go for Main Beach, January 1st at 2PM. Obviously the pandemic put the
Fraser Valley – This goes to show how much the demand was and how huge the need remains. Food Security is such an important issue
Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are hosting their annual “Fill the Rink for the Foodbank” drive this Friday at their Beach Party game against the
Island 22 – Fraser Valley Regional District received reports of a cougar encounter at the Island 22 dog park on Wednesday morning. Bobcat sightings are