UPDATE – The High Streamflow Advisory IS NOW A Flood Watch – Clear Catch Basins, Storm Drains

Fraser Valley/Sumas Washington – Streamflow has risen and remains high across the region. Rivers may experience a brief period of easing flow at some point today, with additional rises expected on Tuesday in response to the next storm system. Streamflow in the 2-year to 5-year range is anticipated in rivers throughout the region, however higher flows are possible. Low lying flooding is expected and may extend to overbank flooding of floodplains in areas.

From Ministry of Forests

The COFFEE Model 5-day forecast: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/fallfloods/map_coffee.html

The CLEVER Model 10-day forecast: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/freshet/map_clever.html

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.