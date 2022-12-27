Recycling The Christmas Tree – Please Take Off the Tinsel and Decorations

Fraser Valley – So what do you do with that Christmas Tree after the tinsel comes off?

In Abbotsford: Trees can be disposed of via the curbside yard waste compostable collection program by cutting the tree into sections and placing it in a yard waste can, or tied into bundles according to curbside collection requirements.

Trees can also be dropped off for a minimum donation of $2 per tree at the Net Zero Waste Abbotsford Composting Facility, located at 5050 Gladwin Road. All donations will go to the Abbotsford Food Bank.

Those with questions about the disposal of Christmas trees and other compostable waste at the facility can call .

For questions about using the curbside collection program, check www.abbotsford.ca/engineering, or call 604 853 2281.

In Chilliwack: Tree recycling at the curb is a free service for anyone who receive curbside garbage collection from City of Chilliwack.

A maximum of two Christmas trees per household can be left for pick up. They will be chipped later for compost.

Bare trees will be picked up by waste collectors if they’re at the curb by 7 a.m. on regular curbside collection days from January 2 to January 14.

A special collection crew and truck will be dispatched by Emterra to pick up the trees.

For anyone who does not receive curbside collection, trees can be taken to the Parr Road Green Depot during the same timeframe, from Monday to Saturday, from January 2 to January 14 (Monday – Saturday).

For info call 604 793 9311.

In Yarrow: Yarrow Ecovillage: Christmas trees are welcome at the ecovillage. They use them as woody debris for their riparian restoration project on Stewart Creek. You can drop them beside home #1 (come down the driveway to the new homes) anytime.

In Mission : Cut you Christmas tree in half and put it curbside on your regular collection day. Or you can take it to the Mission Landfill.

In Hope : Cut your Christmas tree in half and put it at the curb on your regular collection day during the month of January.

In Kent/Agassiz : Drop your Christmas tree off at 7659 Industrial Way between 9 am – 5 pm, Monday to Saturday.

In Harrison Hot Springs: Put your Christmas tree at the curb on your regular collection day during the month of January.

In Outlying Areas : Take your Christmas tree to Parr Road Green Depot, Net Zero Waste Abbotsford Composting Facility, or the Mission Landfill. There may be a small fee to recycle your tree.