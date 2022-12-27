Skip to content

4AM December 27 – AVALANCHE HAZARD – Highway 1 CLOSED – Haig Station Road (Hope) to Boston Bar Station Road (Jackass Mountain)

Fraser Canyon – As of 9:30 AM Boxing Day – AVALANCHE HAZARD – Highway 1 is CLOSED – Haig Station Road (Hope) to Boston Bar Station Road (Jackass Mountain).

The warm up plus the rain is creating unstable conditions.

