UPDATE 4PM XMAS DAY- 4 Deceased After Xmas Eve Ebus Accident Near Merritt Involving a Passenger Bus – Ebus Releases Statement

Merritt- NOON DECEMBER 25 UPDATE – From BC RCMP:

An ebus passenger bus rollover on Highway 97C has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries to passengers.

On December 24, shortly after 6 p.m., the BC RCMP received multiple calls regarding a bus that had rolled over east of Merritt near the Loon Lake exit.

Four people are confirmed deceased and multiple people have sustained injuries.

The road conditions were described as very poor with ice and snow on the road surface along with rain and hail falling. RCMP Collision Re-constructionists attended the scene. This matter is still under active investigation.

A central phone line (250-545-2211) has been set up for friends and families seeking information as to the location of passengers.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash-cam video of the Bus travelling prior to the collision, please contact your local RCMP.

Ebus released a statement to their Facebook page but not on their website:

DECEMBER 24 ORIGINAL STORY – From BC RCMP Communications:

Highway 97C (Connector) has been closed in both directions due to an accident near Merritt involving a passenger bus.

Police and Emergency Health Services are currently on scene.

Premier David Eby, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Rob Fleming,Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, have released the following statement on the bus accident in the Okanagan:

“On this Christmas Eve we are shocked and saddened to hear of the serious bus accident on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”

From Interior Health: