Someone in Chilliwack Won $100,000 in the December 24 Lotto 649

Chiliwack/Vancouver – Check that Lotto 649 ticket.
Someone in Chilliwack won $100,000 in the Christmas Eve December 24, 2022 draw.
|Exact Match
|Prize
|Winners
|02142456-02
|$100,000.00
|1 CHILLIWACK
Chiliwack/Vancouver – Check that Lotto 649 ticket.
Someone in Chilliwack won $100,000 in the Christmas Eve December 24, 2022 draw.
|Exact Match
|Prize
|Winners
|02142456-02
|$100,000.00
|1 CHILLIWACK
Chiliwack/Vancouver – Check that Lotto 649 ticket. Someone in Chilliwack won $100,000 in the Christmas Eve December 24, 2022 draw. Exact Match Prize Winners 02142456-02
Merritt- NOON DECEMBER 25 UPDATE – From BC RCMP: An ebus passenger bus rollover on Highway 97C has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries to
Fraser Valley – Let’s go back to March of 2022, and the long list of potholes that had to be repaired from the 2021 flooding
Cultus Lake – It’s the annual militry invasion of Cultus Lake. Don’t be alarmed, this has been going on for years and dates back to