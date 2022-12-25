Skip to content

Someone in Chilliwack Won $100,000 in the December 24 Lotto 649

Chiliwack/Vancouver – Check that Lotto 649 ticket.

Someone in Chilliwack won $100,000 in the Christmas Eve December 24, 2022 draw.

Exact MatchPrizeWinners
02142456-02$100,000.001 CHILLIWACK

