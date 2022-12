Hope/Princeton (with files from Al Clarke) – Vehicle incidents have closed Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

DriveBC reports a crash between Exit 173, Old Hope Princeton Way, and Frontage Road.

The highway is closed for 128.7 kilometres between Hope and Princeton.

No detour is available; an alternate route is Highways 5 and 5A.

Next expected DriveBC update is 6AM December 25.

DriveBC