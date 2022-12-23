Garage Fire on Hope River Road – Chilliwack Fire

Chilliwack – On Thursday night (December 22 @9PM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 46000 block of Hope River Rd.

Approximately 28 Firefighters responded to the scene and discovered heavy black smoke and flames showing from a large, detached garage structure.

Fire crews established a defensive attack on the fire and quickly brought the fire under control.

Despite significant challenges due to extreme weather conditions, fire crews were able to successfully stop the fire from spreading throughout the entire garage structure.

No one was hurt and this fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire.