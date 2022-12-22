Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society Winter Art & Nature Homeschool – January 27 – March 10

Chilliwack – Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society is hosting another art and nature program for homeschool students.

Classes will run for 7 weeks from January 27th – March 10th and will include a combination of multimedia wildlife art with John Le Flock, and outdoor-focused environmental education exploring on the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve.

Starting on January 27th, they will meet on Friday afternoons from 12:30 pm through 3:30 pm.

The program will take place indoors and outdoors, with exciting opportunities to explore the nature reserve, work on some creative skills in the art classroom, and of course make new friends!

Suitable for children ages 5 – 12, with a variety of activities to keep everyone entertained, and a short snack break between classes.

Registration will be available on Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society website soon. Join in this experience for $280 per child – if you have further questions, please reach out to gbhnrs@gmail.com