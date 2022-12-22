Skip to content

All UFV Campuses and Buildings will be CLOSED Friday December 23

Fraser Valley – All UFV campuses and buildings will be CLOSED Friday, December 23 in anticipation of severe winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Most student services and Registrar services are available online.

Updates at http://ufv.ca.

