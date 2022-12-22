Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundations 7th Annual “It’s A Wonderful Breakfast” returned to the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and Mission.

“It was wonderful to see the amazing support our local businesses and resident showed at all our breakfasts this year” said Elizabeth Harris, Executive Director FVHCF.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation would like to thank White Spot #602 in Abbotsford, White Spot #611 in Chilliwack, A&W in Mission and Hope for your generosity and support with our events this year. With your support and the support of our guests you all helped us raise just over $12,500.00 along with toys and toiletries for our toy drive.

A big shout out to our sponsors Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary, Gulf & Fraser Financial, Hub International Barton, Chartwell Retirement Residences, RBC Chilliwack Main, Vanderveen Financial Solutions Ltd., Wedler Enginerring LLP and Coast Capital Savings Chilliwack

To support the Foundation with Toys and Toiletries or cash donations please visit our website at www.fvhcf.ca or call our office at 604-851-4890. Thank you for all your support and Happy Holidays from all of us at FVHCF.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.