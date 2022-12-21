First $600 Rent Supplements Begin for BC Youth From Care

Victoria – Young people from government care have more support to make stronger transitions into adulthood because of $600-a-month rent supplements.

Beginning this month, 797 young adults from government care began receiving monthly support through the Ministry of Children and Family Development’s new Rent Supplement Program.

For more information about youth transitions, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/youthtransitions

More youth from care will be able to sign up for the rent supplement program in spring 2023 when a second intake opens to provide further housing supports for youth transitioning from care.

“With the cost of rent going up all over the province, so many are struggling, and this rental subsidy will help countless young people,” said Landon P., a former youth in care. “Six hundred dollars a month may not seem like a lot; to a youth from care $600 can mean the difference between paying rent on time and being able to afford food.”