Chilliwack Sets New Record Low Temperatures for Tuesday December 20 – Old Marks Set in 1990

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett – Environment Canada) – An Additional 3 low temperature records set for Tuesday December 20.

(To date, eight December cold temperature records.)

Record low Min at -13.0 C.( 13.2 C below normal.) Previous record low min -12.0 C in 1990.

Record low mean at -11.75 C .( 14.65 C below normal) . Previous record low mean -10.0C in 1990.

Record low max at -10.5 C ( 16.1°C below normal.) Previous low max – 8.0°C in 1990.

The outflow winds and high wind chill continue for Wednesday and Thursday and this system is expected to break by Friday.