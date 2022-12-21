5PM Wednesday – High Winds Shut Down Coquihalla Between Hope and Merritt

Coquihalla – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has closed Highway 5 (Coquihalla Highway) between Othello, just east of Hope, and Merritt on Wednesday afternoon.

High arctic outflow winds are sweeping through the Coquihalla canyon blowing away sand applied for traction. This section of the Coquihalla will remain closed until the winds ease and the maintenance contractor can again establish traction on the highway surface.

Drivers should plan an alternate route.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca