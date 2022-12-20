Vancouver International Boat Show Returns In-Person – February 1-5, 2023

Vancouver – The long-awaited return of an in-person Vancouver International Boat Show has been confirmed for February 1-5, 2023 – and in advance of the holiday season, boating enthusiasts can purchase event tickets at a 50% discount for the next five days.



The 60th edition of the event will provide attendees with a first look at the 2023 boating season’s premiere boat models and accessories – and include presentations and workshops led by boating experts.



“The pandemic presented a number of significant challenges, but if there is a silver lining, it’s how these circumstances have given us a better appreciation for the opportunity to come together and share our common love of everything associated with boating,” said Vancouver International Boat Show Manager, Amanda Henschell. “The return of this signature event connects visitors with salespeople and product specialists who will be representing all of the major brands, providing a perfect opportunity for experienced and novice boaters to purchase anything they need in order to get out on BC’s incredible waters.”



This year’s Show will once again be hosted in two locations, indoors at BC Place and the floating show at Granville Island. Free shuttle buses and water ferries will also be operating continuously between the two venues.



Show Hours for February 1 – 5, 2023 are as follows:



BC Place

Wednesday through Saturday 10am – 8pm

Sunday 10am – 5pm



Granville Island – Floating Show

Wednesday through Saturday 10am – 5:30pm

Sunday 10am – 5pm





Western Canada’s largest consumer boating event, the Vancouver International Boat Show is owned by the Boating BC Association and produced by Canadian Boat Shows. Their office number is 604.678.8820. Specific program and access details will be posted at www.VancouverBoatShow.ca as they are finalized.



