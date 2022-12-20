Skip to content

UFV CLOSED Tuesday December 20, 2022 – On Line Exams Continue

Fraser Valley (Dave Pinton) – Due to severe winter weather and hazardous road conditions all UFV campuses and buildings will be closed today and this evening, Tuesday, Dec. 20.

**All in-person exams, including those scheduled with the Centre for Accessibility Services, scheduled for today, are cancelled.**

Please note: online examinations will proceed as scheduled today.

Students who have an in-person exam scheduled today will receive communication from their faculty with instructions.

On-campus services will not be operational, and all activities are cancelled for the day and evening of Tuesday, Dec. 20. 

Updates at ufv.ca.

On Key

