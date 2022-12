Chilliwack/UBC – Huge congratulations to Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack para swimmer Lucas Van Herk for some amazing swims at the 2022 Ken Demchuk International Invitational at UBC this past weekend with a smashing second place finish in the 100 meter breaststroke multi-class. He went into the race seeded 15th and swam in the long course pool to a second place finish and an awesome best time.

This swim meet was the largest Para swimming competition held in Canada in four years.