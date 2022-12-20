Honouring Salmon, Cedar and Water Ceremony- January 1, 2023

Chilliwack – (Eddie Gardner) – A call out will be made soon to send our gratitude, love and respect to Salmon, Cedar and Water at the annual ceremony at the Vedder River.

Watch out for the details.

There is a logo for the event created by Bon Grayham who does spectacular logos for many organizations. Visit her website: BWYSE.ca.

As we get closer to the New Year, more details will be posted on the event. One idea is to have the event take place at the Blue Heron Reserve. Should that not be possible, we will have it at the same place as January 1, 2022 (Vedder River Trail near Stitos School).

This is a wonderful way to renew our commitments to walk softly on Mother Earth, to lift our spirits and to reconnect with what truly sustains life, and to resolve to do our part to help curb climate change for the wellbeing for the generations to come.

OCM. All are welcome!