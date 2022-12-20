Skip to content

UPDATE – Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run 2022 Christmas Light Vehicle Parade Chilliwack – Sunday December 18 – $5300 Raised

Chilliwack – DECEMBER 20 UPDATE – The Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run first main event was the first weekend in November they collected donations then split everything between the 5 Christmas Bureaus of the Fraser Valley. The total from the December event this year was $5300, bringing the 4 year total to $23,000.

ORIGINAL STORY – Due to the amazing turn out of participants and spectators last year, the Christmas Light Parade is back for a second year.
The FVO Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run has joined a few organizers from last years light parade to help spread some joy, holiday spirit and smiles.

This is family friendly event and any/all types of vehicles welcome.

Drivers meet Sunday December 18 @ 5:30pm (leaving at 6pm sharp) from Tim Hortons @ 43971 Industrial Way Unit B, and end at Cottonwood Mall.

Facebook link with Maps is here Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy RunChristmas Light Drive Chilliwack

Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run 2022 Christmas Light Vehicle Parade Chilliwack

